All Swiss citizens were surprised by the decision of the Federal Council to announce today’s Day of Freedom - but also relieved, so to speak. Partly because it feels unreal to be able to return to a normal life with no limitations or obligations encroaching on daily life after two and a half years of restrictions, and also because only two and half months ago in Switzerland the first confirmed case of Omicron variant was recorded and people were already fearful, amidst a multitude of anxieties, that this pandemic was starting to infest the whole of 2022. That is not how it is going, and it will not go. Therefore, even in Switzerland, to borrow an expression from the English, today is the «day of freedom», since all the requirements imposed by the epidemiological context have been dropped. The idea that all restrictions can be lifted when thousands of cases of infection are still occurring in Switzerland every day may appear at first glance to be a blatant nonsense, if not a glaring blunder on the part of the Federal Council. However, the basis of this reasoning, albeit not achieving the full scientific consensus, is indisputable: in Switzerland, as in the rest of Europe, there has been a high level of daily infections but a low number of hospitalizations. Omicron is in fact more contagious but less dangerous in its development, and above all there is a considerable percentage of those vaccinated, despite the fact that in Switzerland it remains lower than in other countries. Those who, up to now, have considered the vaccines ineffective or non-decisive in the exit from the crisis, forget, or want to forget, that without them, today, it would be absolutely impossible to restart our society in such a definitive way, as the pressure on health facilities would still be suffocating. Instead, thanks to scientific research, it is decidedly possible to reopen, even if the real «free everyone» will only come at the end of March, when the current «special situation» will be dropped and along with it the very few protective measures still in force.

The decision communicated yesterday by Bern may cause some people to turn up their noses, but it is understandable: COVID will unfortunately continue to make people sick and in some cases die. A danger that already exists for other viral diseases and that we will face without lowering our guard, but also without plunging into dramatic lockdowns and closures of entire sectors of civil life. This is why it is right to greet the decision of the Federal Council with a smile, at last affable and confident: today is a day to be remembered and even celebrated; it is the exit from a long incubus. Yesterday’s choice - as mentioned above - is also an act of trust towards the Swiss population, who have followed the dictates of the Government even in the darkest moments, even in the face of unclear and, at times, let’s face it, illogical provisions. In the same way, the Federal Council was not without its hesitations, even serious ones, especially in the phase of supply and administration of medicines, which arrived with a guilty delay.

This is why Freedom Day must and shall also be a Respect Day. Not to forget that united we faced the pandemic, united we emerged and united we return to live.

But on balance, Bern - and first and foremost the Minister of Health Alain Berset - has been able to maintain a consistent line and a more liberal approach than other countries, some of which are our neighbors. In the end, Switzerland, and this should be remembered in the context of the budget, has considered but has never applied either the vaccination requirement or the curfew in the firm belief that persuasion is better than coercion and encouragement is better than force. We can therefore say that federalism has passed the tough test of the pandemic. Ticino, the first canton to be hit by the virus, then took the lead: it immediately organized its hospitals efficiently and was by far the quickest to vaccinate at-risk groups. Its proximity to northern Italy, where the pandemic situation was out of control and caused terror, stimulated the authorities and the population to take action, but the rest, as they say, was up to us.

So we have arrived at the momentous day of freedom. Now we have to look forward with confidence and optimism, but without removing the two years elapsed. The cantonal doctor Giorgio Merlani, with a wise realism, said that from today for every 95 people who will feel free and without limits, five will return to lockdown: these are those who can not vaccinate, who remain fragile or who continue to be afraid of the vaccine and the virus. This is why Freedom Day must and shall also be a Respect Day. Not to forget that united we faced the pandemic, united we emerged and united we return to live.

