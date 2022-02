A 68-year-old French mountaineer died yesterday morning after falling from a rock face on Piz Kesh, above Bergün/Bravuogn (GR). It was reported in a statement issued today by the cantonal police of Graubünden, stating that they are looking for potential witnesses.

The man, who was part of a group of the French Alpine Club, had climbed together with his companions from the Kesch Hut towards the Piz Kesh. Then he was separated from the group and descended alone towards the valley, when he fell 200 meters.

Despite first aid provided by a ski mountaineer who was in the area, the Rega physician could only confirm the death of the 68-year-old. Police are asking any witnesses who may have witnessed the tragic accident to call 081 257 64 50.

