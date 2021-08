The cultural event «Le vie dei Pardi» is back from August 16 to 18 in the picturesque setting of the Boschetto of Parco Ciani in Lugano. The event, now in its twentieth edition, is organized by the Events and Congresses Division of the City, in partnership with the Locarno Film Festival and the cinema Iride.

During the three evenings three films will be screened coming from two of the main sections of Locarno 74: the Concorso internazionale and the Concorso Cineasti del presente. Admission is free and in case of rain the screenings will take place at the Cinema Iride in the Maghetti district of Lugano.

From Serbia with irony

On Monday 16th at 9 p.m. there will be the screening of Nebesa (Heavens Above), a full-length film included in the program of the Concorso internazionale directed by Serbian director Srdjan Dragojević. This 122-minute co-production between Serbia, Germany, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro and Bosnia-Herzegovina will be shown in its original version with English subtitles.

The film offers an unconventional reading of the transitional period of a post-communist country, representing it as a turbulent transition from a pagan world to a Christian era. Miracles are the collective awareness’s response to changes that force an entire community to look at the world around them, shattered, in a new light and from a perspective of miracles.

The summer of rebirth

At 9 p.m. on Tuesday, the 17th will feature L’été l’éternité (Our Eternal Summer), a film in the Concorso Cineasti del presente directed by French director Émilie Aussel (75’, language: French with English subtitles. Living and loving at the age of 18, being immersed in the carefree days and nights of summer, suddenly losing your best friend and realizing that nothing lasts forever. It is a time of decisive encounters, to be reborn.

A different policeman

Lastly, on Wednesday 18, again at 9:00 pm, it will be the turn of Il legionario, also from the

Cineasti del presente competition. This is an Italian-French co-production directed by Hleb Papou (82’, language: Italian with English subtitles) whose protagonist is Daniel, the only policeman of African origin in Rome’s Reparto Mobile. In the course of his work, he has to participate in the eviction of an occupied building in which 150 families are living. And one of them is his own.

