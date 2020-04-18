From China to Ticino

Thanks to the compassionate efforts of TASIS The American School in Switzerland families in China and Noble Wings Switzerland, 10,000 EU-certified surgical masks have cleared customs and arrived in the hands of the Ordine dei Medici del Canton Ticino (OMCT). They will be put to use immediately as Ticino continues to grapple with the extraordinary challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The arrival of the much-needed medical supplies marks the culmination of an initiative that began in March when June Chen of Noble Wings, an agency that works closely with families in China who send their children to boarding schools in Switzerland, contacted TASIS Director of Institutional Advancement Bill Eichner and offered to organize a charity drive among a number of TASIS families that reside in China and work out the challenging logistics of transporting the masks from Shanghai to Ticino.

Mr. Eichner discussed the proposal with Dr. Vincenzo Liguori, who TASIS has consulted with regularly throughout the coronavirus outbreak, and he identified OMCT as the most appropriate beneficiary. The association, which supports the doctors who receive COVID-19 patients in the hospital and visit patients in their homes, will make sure the masks reach the right hands.

“We are proud that our Chinese families have stepped up for Ticino in its time of greatest need,” said Mr. Eichner, who has served in a number of capacities at TASIS over the course of a distinguished 37-year career. “We are also grateful to Noble Wings Director Victoria Wang, who did so much behind the scenes to turn our families’ vision into a reality.”

