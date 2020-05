After several weeks confined indoors, children will soon return to school. On the home-school journey, they often behave unpredictably that can put them in danger. Drivers need to be aware of this and take extra care, and not only in road traffic. The Accident Prevention Office (APO) is launching a competition to find Switzerland’s “most amazing” children.

Since mid-March, that is, since schools are closed, children have practically disappeared from the streets and their immediate surroundings, but from Monday motorists will see many more during their daily journeys. The APO calls for caution: drivers must always be able to react to the often unpredictable behaviour of children in road traffic.

Every year in Switzerland there are 950 road accidents involving children on foot, on bike or scooter. 180 of them suffer serious injuries and 7 lose their lives. 40% of these accidents occur on the home-school journey, and this not only at the beginning of the school year. Consequently, caution is also required now.

In search of the most amazing children.

The APO launches a competition to find the “most amazing” children in Switzerland. It invites them to show what they are capable of away from road traffic by making a video of them. The competition focuses on the surprise effect. A few simple measures are enough. Children and teenagers aged 4 to 12 have until 10 July to send the video of their performance. For details, see the website double-prudence.ch.

Five tips for drivers for a safer home-school route

- Remember that children are unpredictable

- Slow down

- Be ready to brake

- Stop completely at pedestrian crossings

- Pay extra attention near schools.

