Slowly but surely we revert to some kind of reality after such a testing period starting tomorrow when phase 3 gets underway. The virus has stayed low for a few weeks now and in Ticino after three consecutive "double zero" days, there has only been one new infection recorded yesterday (but no deaths). However, at the national level, there have been twenty new cases (no deaths). Speaking of distance: the Federal Council has abolished the (up to) 100 CHF fine which was in place for not respecting two metres in public spaces. "Given the epidemiological situation, there was no longer any justification", the comment was shared from the Federal Office of Public Health, which nevertheless continues to appeal to citizens about hygiene responsibility”. Remaining on the subject of gatherings, demonstrations with a maximum of 300 participants will be possible from tomorrow - news which has been well received by the sector: in fact - the ban on welcoming groups of more than four people will be lifted (groups for a maximum of 30 guests each will be allowed again) and activities such as billiards, live music will be allowed – Nightclubs will be permitted to allow entrance for up to 300 - venues will close at midnight. Bars and restaurants will request a lead name for any bookings of more than four people (name, surname, and telephone number). Orders must only be consumed while sitting.

Campsites/ Tourism

Campsites have been given the go ahead starting tomorrow (in advance of 2 days). The green light has also been given to swimming pools, spas, zoos, amusement parks and ski lifts. Leisure facilities will now be permitted to restart. It should be noted that lifts and mountain railways the same rules will apply, and the use of a mask is recommended if a minimum distance of two metres inside cannot be maintained.

Cinemas, old homes

The Federal Council, in its session of 27 May established that from June 6th the permission was granted for the reopening of cinemas and theatres. But in Ticino, this will not be the case. "laRegione", the managers of the cantonal cinemas have decided not to reopen at least until July 15th. Some cinemas may not resume until September.

Brothels and question marks

The red-light rooms will also reopen. The uncertainties are related to the number of customers (those from Italy, who generate at least 50% of the turnover) and the arrival of the girls will be missing. Premises will be permitted to reopen tomorrow, but work permits will be granted only from Monday. "Without girls - explains the manager of a Lugano club - many will wait for Monday to reopen". The questions are how will the sector be regulated? “A bit like bars: distances, limited number of customers (I will have 15 girls and 15 customers) and masks”. In the rooms it is recommended to take a shower before and after each relationship, to change sheets and towels after each client.

