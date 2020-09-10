Further tax deductions for children, the battle over relief returns to the table for discussion

Don’t use the pandemic to curb projects in favour of families

The interview with Marco Romano, PPD national councilor and in favour of the project.

The ballot says there are deductions for the wealthy - can you explain?

‘False - 56% of families will enjoy a reduced tax burden. The referendums have a distorted and ideological view. This reform benefits 900,000 families: those who (rightly) pay taxes, health insurance premiums without subsidies and do not benefit from any state aid. The middle class. Thanks to the PPD, the reform is complete. It integrates all family models, both with an income including single-parent families, both those who send their children to a nursery and those who take care of them personally. Childcare costs are rising all the time and today’s direct federal tax deduction (FDI) is inadequate, covering up to two days a week. The increase in deductions for children is therefore as urgent as it is pragmatic. The cantons have been moving for years,

The bulk of the overall tax relief (250 million out of 370) would go to 15% of the wealthiest families.

‘The reform benefits 900,000 families, in a country of 8 million inhabitants this is a strong amount . For the referendums, tax breaks of under 500 francs are useless; a summary and theoretical evaluation, an offense to those who, even in the middle class, count on every franc available. Every saving, even fiscal, generates an opportunity for a family for it and for the children. Cumulated over several years, they are fundamental resources for studies or free time. Among the large beneficiaries there are many single-parent families (often women) with an income of around 100,000 francs who absolutely need to see an acknowledgment of the costs of care in a nursery which they cannot do without. These are not millionaires. Finally, remember that 44% of households do not pay the DFI. They benefit (rightly and we do not question it) from health insurance subsidies, moderate rents and social prices in nurseries. A widespread and high-performance social system, financed by the aforementioned 56% of families paying the DFT who might as well stay at home with this. This dynamic is demeaning and dangerous for a Switzerland that wants to exploit all the manpower it has at its disposal’.

Across the cantons, there would be a loss of revenue of over 70 million francs. Shouldn’t such a decision have been made following the ordinary ways of consultation?

‘In some cantons the deductions have gone up to 24,000 francs; the Confederation must move because the DFT is very progressive. Reducing the tax burden makes it possible to increase the propensity to consume and / or save - this generates new resources in the economic cycle. The increase in deductions for proven expenses for childcare by third parties is therefore aimed at increasing the number of women who freely choose to work. It is estimated that there are several thousand, currently held back by the tax system and childcare costs. All this will generate additional tax revenues that largely compensate for the intervention. The progression of the DFT, the high costs of the nests and the limited possibility of deducting them penalise thousands of families. This reform is urgent, it generates autonomy and individual responsibility’.

Isn’t there a risk that this money will be lacking in public bodies for targeted family support policies (nurseries, family and work reconciliation)?

‘Absolutely not, the reform generates a positive dynamic. More women willing to enter and re-enter the labour market also make it possible to reduce the need for foreign labour by limiting immigration and above all the wage distortions that we know well in Ticino’.

A reform for the few that will bring nothing to the middle and lower-middle classes

The interview with Marina Carobbio, councillor to the PS States and against the project

Why do you say this relief is almost only for the rich?

‘We do not say it, the data of the Federal Tax Administration say that the most affluent families will gain from this reform, with gross incomes between 300,000 and 500,000 francs, who will benefit from 910 francs of relief per year . For a couple with a gross income of less than 110,000 francs and two children, the tax relief will be zero, the same applies to a single woman with a gross income of 80,000 francs and two children who will not benefit from any relief. Even the federal councilor and minister of Finance Maurer during the debate in Parliament had asked not to charge the reform with reliefs that would go to those who do not need it. Unfortunately he was not heard. For these reasons, in addition to the left there is also a liberal committee,

Today there are 900,000 middle-class families who do not receive aid from the state. Why oppose an increase in their purchasing power?

‘The purchasing power of middle and middle-class families cannot be improved with tax reliefs that bring no or insignificant benefits. But by safeguarding wages and with concrete measures to reduce health insurance premiums or rental costs. The increase in general deductions for children costs the public body 370 million francs, of which 80 million francs in lower revenues for the cantons, money that could be used to reduce nursery fees or, indeed, cash bonuses sick people. How to pay for increased health insurance premiums? Where to find affordable housing? Will there still be free places in the nurseries? These are the questions that worry families today.

Doesn’t this relief allow families to be supported regardless of the educational model and not just those who entrust the care of their children to third parties?

‘Today the greatest costs are assumed by those who have to entrust the children to nurseries, which in many cases have fees that are still too high. If anything, that’s where you have to intervene. Initially, the Federal Council had submitted a draft law to Parliament which provided for the increase only of the deduction for childcare by third parties; this would have resulted in tax losses for the public body of 10 million francs. In Parliament, the bourgeois parties decided to increase the general deductions for children, thus increasing the tax losses by 370 million francs. The ‘fiscal treatment of childcare expenses by third parties’ constitutes only a small part of the project being voted on, the bulk of the reform being the 370 million francs in relief for the wealthiest.

The PS argues that a relief is only worthwhile if the benefit is at least 500 francs. But there are also those who earn less (see single parent families) and for whom even a lower relief can help.

‘What we are saying is that this proposal will bring nothing to more than 40% of families who do not pay direct federal tax and to those of the middle and lower-middle class. If accepted, these tax cuts will, however, leave 370 million francs in the public coffers, which will be offset by savings measures, perhaps on aid for the reduction of health insurance premiums or with other cuts in social relations. Aid that single-parent families or those with medium-low incomes need most. The majority of the relief goes to families with gross income of at least 130,000 francs, tax reductions that increase for those with higher incomes. Only 22% of households with children and 6% of all households in Switzerland fall into this category. Instead those who have a lower income,

Is 370 million francs on a state budget of 75 billion not bearable?

‘When we ask for more financial aid to reduce health insurance premiums, for example by using 350 or 400 million francs to reduce premiums for children and young people, it is argued that it costs too much. While the same amount is okay if used to favor especially the wealthiest? We are in a moment of social and economic crisis, it would be better to use this money to really support those in need’.

