The story, also told in the magazine “Annals of Internal Medicine”, concerns an extreme situation. However, the issue of selective nutrition in children and young people, that is the refusal attitude towards more foods, greatly restricting the variety of diet, is a widespread problem and, sometimes, can be a manifestation of a true and own avoidant-restrictive disorder in food intake (or Arfid), as Valeria Zanna explains, Obviously, for an eating disorder diagnosis it is not enough that sometimes a child is listless and does not eat. Consulting your pediatrician or a specialist is always essential to dispel any doubts that parents may have.

At the same time, moms and dads can adopt behaviours that help children be less selective. In ‘How to feed my son’ the pediatrician Alberto Ferrando suggests, for example, to offer the child a diet as varied and balanced as possible and, above all, to continually re-propose foods that are rejected: it is important not to delegate food choices to the child in order not to compromise not only the feeding of the little ones but also the role of parents - underlines the specialist.

Another tip for families with children who struggle to eat comes from a recent Danish research: with picky children, you should avoid mixing or stacking dishes. The study involved 100 children divided into two age groups. The young people were offered six different dishes, served in three different ways: the foods were presented separately without touching each other, the foods were mixed together, and finally the foods were only partially separated (therefore they touched each other in some places on the plate) . The results highlighted the preference - particularly clear in the case of girls between 7 and 8 years of age - for dishes whose foods were offered separately. The reasons are not yet fully known: according to Annemarie Olsen, researcher who conducted the research, dividing food well would help the little ones understand what they are eating; another explanation made by scholars concerns the fact that children prefer to eat in a certain order and that this is possible only if the foods are not mixed.

