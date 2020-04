Midwives who work across maternity wards in Ticino and independent workers engaged across the area are working during the state of emergency so that the women can give birth confidently and know that all measures in delivering their child will be in complete safety. The Ticino section of the Swiss Federation of Midwives (FSL-Ti) contacted the office of the cantonal doctor (UMC) and the cantonal pharmacist, organising itself to guarantee the accompaniment of pregnant women and births of families across Ticino reassuring that all measure of safety has been put in place. In agreement with the UMC, the FSL-Ti has implemented strategies in order to avoid unnecessary risks for Ticino families and professionals, dictated by emotional and physical overload.

In particular - indicates a press release from the federation:

1. New cases of parturient or post-natal women are taken on by independent midwives as a first choice by those who do not work in a hospital or clinic.

2. Independent midwives who work in hospitals and who have been assigned to maternity wards will be the second choice.

3. Midwives who for work reasons are in contact with suspicious or positive cases of COVID 19, can take care at home if they have respected the rules of individual protection.

4. That midwives limit home visits, respecting the situation, and offer telephone conversations as an alternative.

It is important to remember that the independent midwives who operate in the area are available by calling the number: 079 / 602.26.20 from 10.00 to 20.00 (from 10.00 to 12.00 on Saturdays and Sundays) or on the website www.trova-una-levatrice.ch .

In this context, the Association born well Ticino have prepared a document (SEE HERE) which aims to answer the most frequent questions of parents, with the aim of guiding them, reassuring them, and allowing them to live the experience of birth with control and serenity.

