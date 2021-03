To start as a new venture in Ticino and to end up on Wall Street in just a few years is not something that everyone can do. But that is exactly what happened to Gain Therapeutics, which last Thursday made its debut on the US Nasdaq list. The firm, founded in 2017 (TiVenture as a founding partner), is active in the field of biotechnology. Specifically, it develops ground-breaking therapies for rare, ultra-rare and neurodegenerative genetic diseases. It has raised $46 million on the stock exchange now via the issuance of 3.6 million shares at $11, resulting in a total capitalization of more than $130 million.

« This is a great achievement for a company that started with an algorithm and a few desks in Suglio (Manno, ed)», commented Dr. Manolo Bellotto, general manager of Gain Therapeutics. The starting point was in fact a software developed within the University of Barcelona, that studies the molecular structure of proteins. « When for genetic causes the structures are not correct, there are few of them present in the cells causing diseases that are very difficult to treat. But thanks to our technology platform, it is possible to develop a solution to correct these misformed proteins so that they are more abundant,« Bellotto explains. Not a little bit. And in fact the application of this biotechnology in the medical field has immediately attracted the attention of some private investors. In particular, TiVenture, the company that has inherited the legacy of Fondazione Agire and is owned by the Fondazione del Centenario BancaStato. Established in 2012, it aims to provide seed capital to launch and develop innovative entrepreneurial projects in Ticino. «We first managed to involve industry investment funds such as those of the Braglia family and the Zambon family,« explains Lorenzo Leoni, managing partner of TiVenture. Then came the international recognition and funding: to name a few, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research and the Silverstein Foundation, as well as European research programs (Eurostars-2) and Innosuisse. Now four years old, Gain Therapeutics actively collaborates with the Bellinzona Biomedical Research Institute, the EOC and various international universities and research centers (in the UK, USA, India, Japan) as well as pharmaceutical companies, such as Sumitomo Dainippon of Japan.

Multifunctional software

«One of the strengths of our project - continues Bellotto - is that the software has various applications. At the moment we are focused on six diseases: four of the ‘lysosomal’ type, which are untreatable and affect an average of 3-12 thousand children (many with low life expectancy). We are also working on neurodegenerative diseases of genetic origin such as Parkinson’s to potentially slow its progress. The goal is to develop orally administered drugs to treat these diseases by intervention in the cause. In addition, since the algorithm is multifunctional, we also envision development in terms of other diseases such as cancers and mitochondrial diseases.»

The growth of Gain Therapeutics, which currently employs 16 people, is international. All research and development activities, patent management and relations with research centers are managed in Lugano. Proprietary software is located in Barcelona, whereas in the U.S., the Bethesda (Maryland) office was formed last year specifically to facilitate access to capital in the U.S., which led first to a $10 million financing and now to the IPO.

« With the pandemic, investors’ interest in highly innovative medical solutions has dramatically increased,« Bellotto continues, « which is why we decided to target the U.S. market, which is keener to invest in young, innovative companies. This allows us to have access to capital while maintaining a governance that allows us to focus on research and development.»

In any case, as Bernardino Bulla, Chairman of BancaStato’s Board of Directors and of the Foundation’s Council, underlines, «it is undoubtedly a source of great satisfaction both to have a Ticino company enter the stock market and to have proof of the importance of TiVenture’s work in supporting local companies».

So what will TiVenture’s role be now? « We have reached our goal - explains Leoni - After the initial investment we found third party funds and now we have the debut on the stock exchange. It has certainly been a great adventure: for many years we have been looking for and helping high-tech companies to grow in Ticino, but the region is limited and it is not always easy to attract the attention of international funds. At present we have interests in 13 companies in a variety of sectors, such as biomedicine, industrial technologies and artificial intelligence. In the case of Gain Therapeutics, we must evaluate how to maximize the investment so as to make it accessible to other projects in the area».

©CdT.ch - Reproduction

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata