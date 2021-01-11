Garage Gardel hit by the crisis

HIGH PROFILE INTERVIEW
Christian Garzoni Director of the Moncucco Clinic analyzes the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ticino. The circumstances for the epidemiologist are very serious and the hospital system is suffering. The number of infections in recent weeks has remained substantially stable. The director of the Lugano Clinic, Mr Christian Camponovo made a statement saying that ‘in light of the decline in tests that the situation we are currently in, where we do not know exactly what is happening is a problem’.