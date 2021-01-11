  • 1
Garage Gardel hit by the crisis

PAMBIO NORANCO

The crisis did not spare the well-known dealership, which will now focus on motorcycles

Di Marco Ortelli OnTheSpot

Passing through Pambio-Noranco, a place where many garages have blossomed in recent years you may have noticed that the Gardel Garage has closed its doors. The closure was decided in July, and was immediately shared with the employees and with all the customers of the garage. The auto part will be occupied by a new tenant with other car brands, while the sector dedicated to motorcycles and catering remains unchanged. And on the employment front the regional secretary of the Luganese of the OCST Giovanni Scolari confirmed that «the intent of the Gardel family with whom we will meet in the coming days is to ensure that all employees are relocated both by the new tenant and in the motorcycle section». «Unfortunately, the closure of the Gardel garage will not be the last» Scolari finally commented.

