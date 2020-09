‘I am convinced that we should abandon the analysis of the single daily data and instead focus on the trend of the last two weeks. In Switzerland there is a slow but steady increase in cases that must still be kept under control, even in Ticino. The number Rt grows modestly and therefore there is no exponential phase. This is also because the contact tracing activity is aggressive: all cases are contacted and quarantined. This allows to contain the outbreaks. It is true that the cantons with high numbers are starting to reach the limit of the tracing capacity. If contact tracing drops, the numbers could increase rapidly. However, Swiss figures have to be looked at canton by canton. Vaud, Zurich and Geneva have a delicate situation, well beyond the alarm threshold of 60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.