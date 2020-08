Its been a complicated six-month period for Geberit: the pandemic along with negative foreign exchange has effected the Sangallo-based manufacturer of sanitary facilities and they have posted a net profit down 14% to 315 million francs. At the beginning of July the group reported a 9.8% drop in turnover to CHF 1.47 billion. The strengthening of the franc observed during the pandemic negatively affected the results: at constant exchange rates the decline in sales was reduced to 4.5%.

In terms of profitability, gross operating profit (EBITDA) fell by 7.8% to CHF 462 million, while EBIT fell by 10.5% to CHF 386 million, Geberit said today in a statement.

Despite the sharp decline, the figures published by the Sangallo-based manufacturer are better than expected by analysts contacted by the financial agency AWP, who expected a net profit of 310 million francs, EBITDA to 446 million and EBIT to 377 million. .

The construction sector has suffered from the measures taken by European governments to contain the pandemic. In Italy, France, the UK and Spain, most of the shipyards have been closed for a long time. The situation was better in the countries that have not adopted these measures, but activities have nevertheless slowed down.

Given the current uncertainty, the management of Geberit considers it difficult to make forecasts for the second half of the year.

