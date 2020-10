Geneva University Hospitals have activated their crisis management facility today. The number of COVID-19 patients addmitted into hospital has doubled in five days to 169 - of which 20 are in intensive and intermediate care.

The device includes an increase in beds in various departments, including intensive care, a statement from the hospitals reads. The number of surgeries will be reduced to redirect the forces available.

The situation that has arisen now is identical to that of mid-March, said general manager Bertrand Levrat. Collaboration with private clinics and other institutions has been relaunched.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata