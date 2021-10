Geneva Airport is cutting about 20 jobs due to economic difficulties related to the coronavirus pandemic. The personnel committee has resigned as a whole, accusing the management of not being consulted.

General manager André Schneider «informed staff members on Friday of the measures taken,« airport spokesman Ignace Jeannerat told Keystone-ATS today. The number of jobs that have been terminated does not require a procedure for mass layoffs and the negotiation of a social plan. The company does not yet want to provide precise details on the number of employees who will be laid off until those affected have been informed. At least five people will retire or take early retirement and at least two will be reinstated through vacancies, it adds.

But the airport wants to «preserve the capacity for financial balance» as it deals with its worst crisis since World War II. The loss last year reached 129.5 million francs. For 2021, it will be «again very large despite further savings,« the spokesperson emphasizes. For the coming year, capital expenditures will be reduced by 30 million francs and operating expenses by at least 15 million. Only the most important projects will be maintained.

Following the collective resignation of the personnel commission, it will be the public services union (VPOD-SSP) that will be representing the interests of the employees. The latter demands that the State Council «take charge» of the situation and that the board of directors distance themselves from the actions of management. Since the beginning of the pandemic, dozens of staff have departed and have not been replaced and, according to the union, there is no indication that the efforts announced Friday will be the last. Management has proposed that the personnel committee begin a discussion starting next week.

