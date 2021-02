After the condemnation of the ECHR, Jornot, now passes the ball into the court of the politicians: «it is up to them to determine whether they intend to repeal the provision prohibiting begging or modify it, for example by limiting repression to certain behaviors (aggressive begging, with children) or in certain places».

The story judged by the ECHR concerns an illiterate Romanian woman, born in 1992 and belonging to the Roma community. She was sentenced in January 2014 with a fine of 500 CHF for begging on the public road. The woman, who had no work and received no social assistance, was subsequently placed in preventive prison for five days for not having paid the fine.

According to the Court, Switzerland has violated Article 8 which protects the right to respect for private and family life, registered in the European Convention of Human Rights and will have to pay the applicant 922 euros for moral damages.

