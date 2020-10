Canton Geneva has reacted to the increase in coronavirus cases by further tightening measures. No more than 15 people are allowed to meet, whilst for private events the figure is 100.

Furthermore, the distance of 1.5 meters must be strictly observed. The usual hygiene rules are also in force. If the distance cannot be respected, a mask must be worn. For gatherings with more than 15 people, a permit is required, to obtain a protection plan from the organiser. These measures - it was specified - come into force immediately and will be valid until November 16th - the date on which they measures will be re-evaluated. It is mandatory to wear a mask: children under the age of 12 are exempt from the obligation and people who for particular reasons and especially on medical advice are also exempt.

Private events

Private meetings with more than 100 participants are prohibited by the government: weddings and other parties with a number of more than 100 people already planned can be held until this weekend. The organiser must ensure that the masks are worn for the duration of the event. Furthermore, drinks are allowed only if seated. A list must also allow health authorities to identify participants at any time. This list must be available on request for 14 days.

School trips

All school trips and overnight study trips are cancelled School day trips will continue to be permitted and even encouraged if organised with a set protection plan. This regulation is in force for the whole school year 2020/21 and concerns secondary level I (middle school) and II (high school, vocational school, etc.), as well as additional special lessons for groups of these age categories. School trips continue to be allowed for younger schoolchildren.

The Council of State also cancelled, until further notice, all festive activities such as aperitifs or farewell parties and banquets by the cantonal administration.

In the past week, nearly a thousand people in the canton of Geneva have tested positive for the coronavirus. Four people died as a result of Covid-19. Sixty-seven patients were hospitalised, ten of whom are in intensive care.

