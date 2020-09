58.15% of voters approved a trade union initiative introducing a minimum wage of 23 francs per hour in all sectors. Participation reached 54.2%.

The model is already in place in the canton of Neuchâtel and in the Jura and aims to combat precariousness and the phenomenon of the ‘Working Poor’.

The 23 francs corresponds to a salary of 4,086 francs for 41 hours per week. A figure that, according to proponents, is barely enough to live on in Geneva. The trade unions have calculated that around 30,000 workers will be able to benefit

