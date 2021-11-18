Glitch in antibody certificates

The federal government is not currently issuing COVID certificates based on antibody tests because of a technical problem. The Federal Office of Information Technology and Telecommunication (FOIT) has provisionally disabled the system that went live two days ago.

The issue presently affects recovered individuals who had not undergone a PCR test at the time of their infection, but who have developed antibodies to the coronavirus. Since the introduction of the certificate program on Tuesday, it became apparent that, in some exceptional cases, incorrect certificates may have been issued, the FOITT tweeted today. Comprehensive tests are underway.

Authorities point out that the problem does not relate to the issuing, presentation or verification of Covid certificates for those who have been vaccinated, cured or tested negative.

The Federal Council had agreed to issue Covid certificates based on antibody tests at the beginning of November. These are only valid in Switzerland; most EU countries do not recognize them.

