Gobbi: “The pressure of those from Italy looking for work will increase”

This morning’s handover at Palazzo delle Ursoline will be strictly without a handshake. The Cantonal Presidency will pass from Christian Vitta to Norman Gobbi.

Today, Gobbi assumes the role of Cantonal President, taking over a month late from Christian Vitta who worked overtime for the coronavirus. Was the postponement your idea?

“In mid-March, we were in the midst of a crisis and growing contagion, and there were also discussions about postponing the municipal elections scheduled for 05 April. I then proposed to my colleague, Christian Vitta, to extend the handover by one month, because changing “leader” in that phase of crisis wouldn’t have been the best move for the leadership, notifications and institutional communication. In the end we all did all the extra work, whoever as president, whoever as deputy with external contacts and operational performance, some with the healthcare system. The entire board worked overtime.”

How do you work in government in times of crisis?

“We cannot afford to be ‘partisan’, but we have to operate taking into account the general framework and the regional and human distinctiveness. In the State Council we’ve also been confronted with very different opinions and then came to collective decisions.”

From your recent speeches there has remained the appeal in Swiss-German to urge those Swiss not to come on holiday to Ticino for Easter. Where did you get that idea?

“To reach the heart of the German-speaking Swiss, we had to speak in their own language.”

“Let’s say that thanks to the work carried out at intercantonal level we were also the first to obtain border controls (initially guaranteed by the Cantonal Police); this work in the intercantonal committee - which is very demanding - made me understand that to reach the heart of the German-speaking Swiss, we had to speak in their own language. Effective communication needs the right vehicle, which sometimes also speaks Swiss-German”.

Sometimes at a communication level, the actions of both you and the head of Civil Protection, Matteo Cocchi, seemed somewhat authoritarian. Would you agree?

“The two roles are quite distinct, mine and that of the cantonal Civil Protection, although we have always shared the mission of ensuring the security of the country and the public. I accept criticism because it is legitimate to criticise, but it must be seen in the context we’ve experienced, where we have always aimed at proportionality and sometimes taking a direct tone is the only way to make it clear and unequivocally understood that the situation is serious, as it was a few weeks ago”.

Cocchi’s phrase, inviting the elderly to go into hibernation, remains stuck in the memory. What did you think when you heard it?

“Sometimes finding the right words that suit everyone is difficult.”

“The head of Civil Protection has parents over 65 and sometimes finding the right words that suit everyone is difficult, especially in an emergency. Hibernation allows you to survive in the wild, as it means protecting yourself from extreme and difficult conditions in which the risk of survival decreases. Also, in my family, with my maternal grandfather, we had to make it clear that going shopping was no longer appropriate; after winter spring returns and reawakening makes us understand how important it was to protect ourselves. Using those tones, he took responsibility for the role that was necessary at the time”.

Vitta has managed the healthcare crisis, you instead will have to oversee the complicated phase of the restart, with the professional categories pressing to get back to work, but there is not always clarity on the regulations. Is there really confusion?

“We have managed and will continue to manage the phases of the crisis as a government, each with their own role and function, in the interests of the country and the public. The federal authorities issue various directives, which are discussed but in which relevant details are sometimes forgotten. If they work quickly in Bern and maybe change some terms, the mistake lies around the corner and therefore causes confusion”.

You acknowledged that you were surprised by Bern’s decision to give the green light to restaurants as of next Monday. Are you among those who think we’re going too fast?

“Yes, and let me explain. The opening of the restaurants was scheduled for the beginning of June, but last week the Federal Council decided to bring this deadline forward to 11 May, but forgot to update the ordinance, which will only be amended on Friday 8 May”.

Speaking of bars and restaurants, there are those who wonder if it will make sense to reopen with unchanged fixed costs and the possibility of fewer customers?

“We asked GastroTicino who told us they want to open. However, it will not be easy given the directives issued yesterday. First of all it will be necessary to understand if and how bars can open, their profitability with seating only becomes even more fragile. The same goes for restaurants, inns and grottoes; fewer seats means less potential income, and the desire of people to return to the restaurant, following much stricter and tighter rules, will be the deciding factor.

The challenge is not the easiest and unfortunately I expect various closures in this area

Without bars, restaurants and attractions, it is difficult for tourism. Yet the coming season will be a very important one. Have you any suggestions for those in the tourism sector?

“Crisis also means opportunity. Putting a face to tourism, gastronomy and those who provide essential life services, as we have seen in this healthcare crisis, may be a turning point. Guaranteeing a table with local products to protect the local economy, the traceability and availability, is already fashionable. Locally-sourced is probably self-sufficiency but above all it is social and ecological responsibility”.

It is possible that this year it will be vital to take a holiday in Switzerland. An opportunity also for you or are you already used to not going abroad on holiday?

“We’re lucky enough to live in places where others come on holiday and sometimes we forget that.

This year we will enjoy our Ticino and Switzerland even more

I often spend my holidays with my family here in Switzerland, even if I’ve had trips abroad. Seeing other countries is always nice, also for children. This year we will enjoy our Ticino and Switzerland even more, where there are things to do and see”.

It is believed that your year as president will be marked by the coronavirus. But is there another subject particularly close to your heart?

“The world we will know after this crisis will be a different one; the relationships and the way we behave will be different. When I think of the challenges that arise from this crisis, I think of the protection of our region. Switzerland has shown readiness and immediacy in measures to support companies and workers, while Italy has suffered a lot. Unfortunately, I foresee a major economic crisis in Italy, which will lead many people to press on our border in search of work. We will have to enhance our strengths (security, stability, responsibility) by protecting our population and developing growth opportunities based on these values, which also involve social and environmental responsibility for the region of Ticino, where the Canton and Municipalities work together for the harmonious relaunch of Ticino”.

