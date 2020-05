At the end of January, Giorgio Merlani said: "This race for masks has created difficulties for the healthcare facilities that are now struggling to find them. It's possible to stock up at home, but at present the public doesn't need them". Four months have now passed and the world has changed. But we're still talking about masks. Today they are more readily available, but above all they have acquired a distinct role, as the national pandemic plan indicated at the outset. Now's the time to buy and use masks. Mattia Lepori, EOC deputy chief medical officer, represents the body within the Civil Protection: "Perhaps there have been ambiguities about the usefulness of this measure. This is why we must reiterate: wearing the mask in certain situations - as well as respecting distances and hand hygiene, measures that not everyone is following - is part of the virus containment strategy.

The use of the mask is important, especially in some enclosed spaces; public transport comes to mind. It's understandable that old habits die hard, and for this, where we’re not really sure of the outcome, caution must be called for". Lepori speaks of the ambiguity surrounding the role of masks, an ambiguity talked about since January. Yet the pandemic plan has always been clear. "Now is precisely the time when it's important to wear them. Previously, apart from the healthcare staff and those who worked closely with other people, there was little movement of people so masks weren’t so important. People are now going out more, to the shops and using public transport. Masks are now available, as opposed to two months ago so now's the time to use them". We get the impression that some would have preferred their obligatory use, instead of just as a recommendation. Lepori: "As a doctor, I could have instinctively considered an obligation useful. But I work alongside the Civil Protection and I'm aware of the difficulties involved in enforcing any such obligation. Besides, those who demand obligation also want checks and sanctions. Do we really want to live in a police state?

Obligation then encourages avoidance. Our goal, on the other hand, is to show its usefulness, focusing on the responsibilities of the individual". Responsibilities must outweigh modesty. "Being ashamed to wear the mask is like being ashamed to wear a helmet when I ride a motorcycle. It doesn't make sense. We need to realise the importance of such protection". We talk about department stores, shops and public transport, but soon nightlife, and all it entails, will return. "I understand it's hard to wear the mask in a club. That's when people will have to weigh up the risk of going to certain places. Compromises will still have to be made, but the bar will have to be set higher than it is now. This disease imposes changes in our behaviour, maybe unpleasant but necessary. Fortunately, at the moment people can go out. At least outside the mask isn't necessary".

