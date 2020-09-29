Gold continues to shine

Well, the opposite has happened since August: prices are increasingly far from the maximums, up to oscillating in the last few days in a range between 1,850 and 1,870 dollars an ounce. One reason may be the dollar which has recovered in recent days and which has an inverse correlation with gold. In fact, other currencies lose value, so gold (valued in dollars) becomes more expensive, less is required and its price falls.

«When you reach a maximum or exceed an important psychological level - adds Victor Brusa of BV Trading in Chiasso - it is normal for there to be a profit taking, just as has happened in the last two months».

Usually gold, as a safe haven asset also has an inverse correlation with price lists. «However, the movements of the dollar and the stock exchanges - underlines Mandruzzato - affect gold only if they are significant. The stock exchanges corrected a bit in September but for physiological reasons. There were probably some profit taking after the rally in the summer months. In addition, markets have historically been volatile during the weeks leading up to the US election and are trending downward. Then, as soon as the results are communicated, they resume racing and the so-called end-of-year rally takes place.

The motivation for this inversion can be much simpler - explains GianLuigi Mandruzzato, senior economist of EFG Bank -: we had reached an extreme price level and there was a correction. The last phase of the race was in fact led by retail investors, who are always the last to participate in a rally. It is surprising that this happened in September because the volatility on the stock market was high, and usually this increases the demand for safe-haven assets.

So looking forward the prospects for gold are positive. Also because the monetary policies of the main central banks will remain extremely accommodating for at least a couple of years. But also fiscal policy will be expansive to stimulate the recovery of the economy: low interest rates and bond yields favor the yellow metal. “The likelihood of returning to $ 2,000 an ounce levels in the coming months is not that remote. For those who have stayed away from the markets in recent weeks, this could be a good opportunity to diversify’, explains Mandruzzato.

Then there is the inflation factor: ‘It is easy that with the billions of liquidity that the central banks have poured into the markets, sooner or later prices will return to swell - continues Brusa -. The price of gold is probably already discounting it. Furthermore, in the long run, the gold in the portfolio has above all a safe-haven function. Take the US election for example: Trump did not fire a shot during his tenure. If his opponent Biden were to win like the polls say, and start wars again, gold would go up as it always has in case of conflicts. Then the coronavirus had too little effect on the markets. We are back practically to the maximums, but sooner or later the knots will have to come to a head. After the production thud in spring, How long will it take for consumption to return to the previous levels? I would expect a drop in gold prices only if the Fed stops its expansionary monetary policy, which is very unlikely in the short term, ”he concludes.

