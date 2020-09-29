  • 1
Corriere3
27 settembre
Coronavirus
Magistratura
Permessi
Vacanze in Ticino
Home
Trending Topics
27 settembre
Coronavirus
Magistratura
Permessi
Vacanze in Ticino
×
×
Cerca su CdT

Gold continues to shine

ECONOMY

2020 has been a lucrative year for gold lovers so far. With the exception of the March collapse caused by the crash of the stock exchanges, prices have grown sharply since the beginning of the year. A fortunate combination of factors - including fears related to the contagion curve, expansionary monetary policies, extremely low rates and a weak dollar - had sent its price soar above the record level of $ 2,070 an ounce in August. Given that this constellation did not seem destined to change in the short term, several analysts had immediately assumed an upward trend of up to $ 3,000.

Gold continues to shine
Gold farther from the highs but it doesn’t stop shining© CdT / Zocchetti

Gold continues to shine

Gold farther from the highs but it doesn’t stop shining© CdT / Zocchetti

Di Dina Aletras / AletrasMedia e Erica Lanzi OnTheSpot

Well, the opposite has happened since August: prices are increasingly far from the maximums, up to oscillating in the last few days in a range between 1,850 and 1,870 dollars an ounce. One reason may be the dollar which has recovered in recent days and which has an inverse correlation with gold. In fact, other currencies lose value, so gold (valued in dollars) becomes more expensive, less is required and its price falls.

«When you reach a maximum or exceed an important psychological level - adds Victor Brusa of BV Trading in Chiasso - it is normal for there to be a profit taking, just as has happened in the last two months».

Usually gold, as a safe haven asset also has an inverse correlation with price lists. «However, the movements of the dollar and the stock exchanges - underlines Mandruzzato - affect gold only if they are significant. The stock exchanges corrected a bit in September but for physiological reasons. There were probably some profit taking after the rally in the summer months. In addition, markets have historically been volatile during the weeks leading up to the US election and are trending downward. Then, as soon as the results are communicated, they resume racing and the so-called end-of-year rally takes place.

The motivation for this inversion can be much simpler - explains GianLuigi Mandruzzato, senior economist of EFG Bank -: we had reached an extreme price level and there was a correction. The last phase of the race was in fact led by retail investors, who are always the last to participate in a rally. It is surprising that this happened in September because the volatility on the stock market was high, and usually this increases the demand for safe-haven assets.

So looking forward the prospects for gold are positive. Also because the monetary policies of the main central banks will remain extremely accommodating for at least a couple of years. But also fiscal policy will be expansive to stimulate the recovery of the economy: low interest rates and bond yields favor the yellow metal. “The likelihood of returning to $ 2,000 an ounce levels in the coming months is not that remote. For those who have stayed away from the markets in recent weeks, this could be a good opportunity to diversify’, explains Mandruzzato.

Then there is the inflation factor: ‘It is easy that with the billions of liquidity that the central banks have poured into the markets, sooner or later prices will return to swell - continues Brusa -. The price of gold is probably already discounting it. Furthermore, in the long run, the gold in the portfolio has above all a safe-haven function. Take the US election for example: Trump did not fire a shot during his tenure. If his opponent Biden were to win like the polls say, and start wars again, gold would go up as it always has in case of conflicts. Then the coronavirus had too little effect on the markets. We are back practically to the maximums, but sooner or later the knots will have to come to a head. After the production thud in spring, How long will it take for consumption to return to the previous levels? I would expect a drop in gold prices only if the Fed stops its expansionary monetary policy, which is very unlikely in the short term, ”he concludes.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata

In questo articolo:

Ultime notizie: OnTheSpot
  • 1
    Image

    Fear of Islam in Neuchâtel? Moreno Bernasconi’s comments

    TWENTY-SIX CANTONS

    A couple of weeks ago, the Grand Council of the Canton of Neuchâtel accepted the Law on the recognition of religious communities, a law provided for by the cantonal constitution voted by the neocastellans in 2002. It will allow new religious communities - especially Islamic ones - to be recognized public utility and consequently to obtain the support of the canton and the tax exemption.

  • 2
    Image

    Bilateral and economic opening: the right course - The editorial by Lino Terlizzi

    COMMENTS

    The combination of political sovereignty and economic openness received significant confirmation in Switzerland with the vote that rejected the initiative against free movement by a large majority. It was an act of wisdom, even from an economic point of view. Switzerland remains fully sovereign on the political side and at the same time open on the economic side. It is a formula that has an original and pragmatic balance in the Swiss latitudes, which gives many more advantages than disadvantages.

  • 3
    Image

    Relive the emotions between sports and finances - Flavio Viglezio comments

    SPORTS COMMENTS

    There were no surprises. Fortunately, it comes to say. The canton has accepted the safety protocols presented by the Ticino sports clubs that can accommodate more than a thousand spectators. Lugano of football and hockey, as well as Ambrì Piotta, breathe another sigh of relief. One at a time, in small steps, after what followed the Federal Council’s decision to allow access to stadiums and tracks for more than 1,000 people starting from 1 October. Yes, these are small but important steps towards what has now been called the new normal of professional sport.

  • 4
    Image

    The vaccine rush and false illusions - The editorial by Paride Pelli

    COMMENTS

    Tests to produce a vaccine that can stem the sneaky scourge of COVID-19 are in full swing, day and night, at all latitudes. This spasmodic scientific research, in recent weeks, has often been intertwined with geopolitical tactics, with some world powers that, in turn, have announced that they are now one step away from the magic formula or even have found it, only to take a step back. and return to work closely with pharmaceutical laboratories in the hope of being the first to cross the finish line.

  • 5
    Image

    A narrow outcome on the discussions of fighter planes: Giovanni Galli’s comments

    JOURNALIST COMMENTS

    An unexpected result came out of the polls on the fighter planes. No one expected such a narrow outcome: nor those in favor, comforted by the repeated polls that gave them a good margin of safety; nor the referendums themselves, who for opposite reasons did not think they would be able to undermine the renewal of the military fleet with a percentage deviation from the telephone area code

  • 1
  • 1