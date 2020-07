Gold for a few months seems unstoppable. After fluctuating between $1,200 and $1,300 an ounce for years it took a good run since October and managed to break through the $1,800 barrier last week. The reasons are known: first the trade tensions between the United States and China, then the outbreak of the pandemic and the consequent economic crisis and now the accommodative economic policies as well as fears about the recovery of the economy and a return of inflation. ‘In spite of those who say otherwise, citing the collapse that lasted two weeks in March - confirmed the financial expert Maurizio Mazziero of Mazziero Research - gold has been and remains the safe haven par excellence. The fall, however temporary, was caused by those who had to sell the precious metal in a hurry to cover losses on leveraged products’.

Those who were in charge of the gold at low prices or those who had bought it between the end of last year and the beginning of 2020 have therefore made a good deal. But, although conditions remain favourable, it is not certain that buying now in the hope of seeing the historic high of $1,920 dollars (reached in the summer of 2011) proves profitable. As always, much will depend on the timing.

Meanwhile, as Mazziero confirms, currently the main gold buyers are the investment funds that buy ETFs: ‘They include it in the portfolios to diversify, also because the markets have almost completely recovered the collapse of March and continue to run, despite the projections for the coming months see corporate profits still falling’. However, physical availability is not lacking thanks to weak demand. In fact, jewellery consumption is struggling to recover and only in May imports from China and India were down more than 95% in the annual comparison. In addition, central banks in the first quarter increased their gold reserves by 8% less than last year. ‘However, we should not be confused by these dynamics’ - explains GianLuigi Mandruzzato, Senior Economist of the EFG bank.

The main driver for the rally comes from economic policies. ‘Strong injections of liquidity on the market by central banks and extremely low (in the USA) and negative (in Europe) interest rates favour gold, both as protection for the so-called loss of value of currencies, and as an alternative to safe assets like some government bonds’ explains Mandruzzato.

‘Then there are the fiscal policies put in place by governments with transfers to businesses and private citizens to help them overcome the crisis - adds Mazziero - as a consequence there could be an increase in consumer prices, which in turn favours the quotation of the gold. The danger of inflation, however, is still not seen, because in recent weeks the increase in some goods, such as food, has been balanced by the drop in oil. For now, therefore, it is a less powerful driver than expansionary monetary policies. Moreover, the cost would be very convenient both for central banks, which would finally approach their goal, and for governments, because with inflation, honoring long-term debts becomes less expensive’

Given that central banks and in particular the Fed do not seem willing to change course in the short term, the road should also be paved for the yellow metal race. ‘Precisely for this reason, it cannot be ruled out that the yellow metal may approach the 2011 highs. For an investor, it could be a good opportunity to think about the shares held in the portfolio, especially now that the psychological barrier of $1,800, touched for a year in 2012 it has finally been broken’ concludes Mandruzzato.

‘The reasons for holding gold, that is the excessive liquidity of the markets and the possible recovery of inflation, are not lacking. Furthermore, the economic outlook remains fragile and negative real interest rates could be obtained in the USA. On the other hand there are also strong volatility risks, it is possible that around the levels of 1,850 and 1,900 there will be breaks for profit taking. It could therefore be sensible for an investor to make purchase plans divided in order to protect himself from price fluctuations’.

