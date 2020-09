The charger is not properly insulated and therefore does not meet the legal requirements, a release announced today said from the Federal Consumer Affairs Office.

The recall refers to the ‘Golisi S4 Smart Charger’ electronic cigarette chargers with LCD display, manufactured starting from 2018. The products in question have the word ‘Golisi S4’ on the back.

Consumers in possession of this product are requested not to use it any more and to return it to a Dampfqueen shop in Thun (BE), Bern or Burgdorf (BE).

Dampfqueen GmbH has recalled the ‘Golisi S4’ e-cigarette charger with LCD display. There is the risk of being electrocuted. Consumers will either receive a new appliance or a refund.

