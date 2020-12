After a first dusting yesterday the next few hours the snow will return abundantly in Ticino, so much so that a level 4 alert (strong danger) will be issued throughout the cantonal territory and will last from midnight tonight until Sunday.

According to MeteoSwiss the snow will begin in the late evening initially a coating especially in the lowland areas and will increase during the night, becoming intense. Precipitation will be well distributed throughout the canton: if starting from the hilly areas, by tomorrow evening, at least 30 cm of snow is deposited, in the plains and urban areas the accumulations will be less, probably between 15 and 20 cm.

According to MeteoSwiss, the snow will continue to fall at least until the middle of next week, but the limit will tend to rise, especially in the Sottoceneri: a rise to 700-900 meters should already be observed in the late evening on Saturday.

