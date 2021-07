Over the past few days the Maturity certificates have been handed out at Collegio Papio. The twenty-eight students at Collegio Papio have received the Swiss Maturity Certificate. Five of them were bilingual, with English as a second language. For the last four years, students who have taken the Matura in the Passerella examination, i.e., who had previously obtained a professional Matura, have been added to the group. The students’ satisfaction with their good results is further justified by the fact that they passed the first part of their exams only last year with remote learning. Despite the particular situation due to the health emergency, the ceremony took place in the new canteen of Collegio Papio in Ascona in the presence of the Rector Don Patrizio Foletti, representatives of the Foundation Board and local authorities.