During the healthcare crisis, they often talked on the phone. Ignazio Cassis and Luigi Di Maio (arriving from Italy via Agno) finally met in person, at the Brogeda motorway crossing, upon the complete reopening of the borders. A mask, an elbow greeting in the presence of the customs officials from both countries, the president of the Ticino government Norman Gobbi and the mayor of Chiasso Bruno Arrigoni, and then off in the direction of the Vela Museum in Ligornetto, for an hour-long face-to-face meeting.

It was a friendly meeting between the two countries, after three difficult months and a tight restriction of freedom of movement. Cassis thanked Di Maio for having authorised the passage of cross-border healthcare workers and for the continuity in the flow of goods. Di Maio did likewise, recalling in particular the Swiss aid during the critical phase of the pandemic: 10 suits, 50 masks, 1,800 kg of disinfectant gel, "received during the darkest days of the pandemic when these items were like gold dust. We'll never forget this".

The two foreign ministers also talked about relations with the EU and migration policy. Two issues of local interest on the table. The first of a tax agreement on cross-border workers, the second the situation in Campione d'Italia. On the first, Cassis and Di Maio limited themselves to making declarations of commitment. "We will do our utmost to facilitate an agreement that is primarily the responsibility of the two finance ministers (ed. Ueli Maurer and Roberto Gualtieri) but where we can assist," said Cassis, specifying (the allusion was to the positions expressed by Ticino and Lombardy) that an inter-state approach will be followed. The objective, echoed by Di Maio, is to safeguard the interests of cross-border workers and at the same time the framework of relations between Italy and Switzerland. "I will certainly come back to discuss it with Gualtieri. We'll work in such a way to come up with a solution that will satisfy the parties".

A bitter pill

A position that's a bitter pill to swallow for the cantonal government. Even before the official talks, on receiving the two ministers, Gobbi had already said that "this stalemate is incomprehensible to the Canton and is seriously detrimental to the development potential of cooperation between our regions". In particular, addressing the Di Maio, he said he believed that "the time has come to honour the commitment made with the agreement". The State Council President said that, through the coming signature of a new tax agreement, "all cross-border workers, whether Italian or Swiss, are subject to a tax regime that guarantees the equality of all citizens before the taxman".

In light of the statements made by Cassis and Di Maio after the meeting, Gobbi did not hide his disappointment. “We want clarity from the federal authority. We expected an agenda to solve problems (including the issue of Campione d'Italia) that represent a stumbling block in relations between the two countries. We can continue to talk about friendly relationships but when there are hurdles in the way, it becomes difficult to continue down this path together in such a manner". Gobbi also pointed out that "the issue of finance ministers always bubbles up. After five years of discussion it becomes untenable and incomprehensible. If the agreement's not to satisfaction, it can be discussed, but leaving the file on ice makes no sense. Without reaction from the other side, it may be useful to step down from the table, cancel the agreement and call everything into question". There's a reason, he said, why the cantonal government mandated the University of Lucerne to carry out a study on the possible effects of a unilateral cancellation.

Critical issues with Campione

The amendment to the customs status which entered into force last 01 January, Gobbi said, doesn't seem to have solved the problems for the citizens of Campione. He spoke of the "many critical issues" that still characterise the provision of essential services for the benefit of the enclave. "Even during the Covid crisis phase Ticino continued to provide services, including healthcare services, but now we have to regulate this situation, which has worsened with the change of customs status". Cassis explained at the press conference that "now the issue is more technical than political. It is true that the change has created many difficulties, but the bulk have been resolved".

"Italy awaits you"

Di Maio returned to the early opening of the borders on 3 June, which was unilaterally decided by Rome. A move that more than took Switzerland by surprise. The decision, he explained, was taken because all regions had crossed the critical threshold of the pandemic and the public could finally move about safely. The EU identified the critical line as 50 new infections per 100 inhabitants in the last seven days. Italy was around 2. "There was no intention of forcing the decision of any other country. The reopening of borders in many Schengen States, which took place on 15 June, will allow us to save something of the summer, and not only in Italy".

The reopening with Switzerland is a very important factor, the minister wrote on his Facebook profile before taking the flight to Agno: "During the summer months, in fact, many Swiss citizens choose Italy to spend their holidays. Allowing foreign tourists in and opening up tourism will bring life to our traders".

For Italy, tourism from Switzerland is in fifth place, with 10 million overnight stays per year. Rome, Di Maio stressed, will strive to maintain maximum transparency on all epidemiological data to allow the Swiss to visit the country in complete safety: "Italy now awaits you, in its cities and seaside resorts.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata