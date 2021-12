The Rhaetian government wants to keep ski resorts open, at all costs, during the upcoming winter. According to Director of Public Economy Marcus Caduff, the introduction of «vaccinated or cured (2G)» requirements from COVID-19 should be «the last resort».

Permitting access to ski resorts in Graubünden only to those who have been vaccinated or cured (2G), but not those only tested, is the last resort before closure. Graubünden’s State Councillor Marcus Caduff (Centre) has said so today in Chur in front of the cantonal parliament. Keeping the lifts open is of «fundamental importance» for Graubünden.

As far as tourism is concerned, the Rhaetian government is therefore following the same path as it did a year ago. «Last winter,« says Caduff, « demonstrated that mountain railways and ski resorts posed no special risks during the pandemic. And the tourism industry is ready to take responsibility again.»

Overnight stays in the fall: up 10 percent

From the perspective of attendance, COVID-19 did not disrupt the cantonal scenario. Quite the contrary: after a record-breaking summer 2021 in respect of overnight stays, an equally positive fall followed. The number of overnight stays was up 9.1 percent over that of regular years, Caduff said.

However now the Omikron variant brings with it new uncertainties. As a result, Great Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands have cancelled bookings, he explained. Germany has also classified Switzerland as a high-risk area. Caduff recalled that entry tests for a family of four amounts to about 600 euros.

Masks at school will soon be compulsory throughout the canton

The number of coronavirus infections in Graubünden has been rising since mid-October, especially among young people, according to the government. The compulsory wearing of masks in schools from the third grade onwards, which is already imposed in several regions, will probably soon be extended throughout the canton. This was announced today by State Councillor Jon Domenic Parolini (Center). Attendance at in-person classes has top priority.

Costs rise from 60 to over 100 million francs

The pandemic cost 60 million francs last year out of an annual cantonal budget of about 2.5 billion. In the current year, the supplementary expenditure so far amounts to 104 million. For the canton, red figures have been announced, announced today by the Director of the Finance Department Christian Rathgeb (FDP).

According to Rathgeb, at the municipal level the pandemic has not caused a drop in tax revenues and no municipality has had to increase its tax rate.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata