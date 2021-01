All the updates from across the world on the coronavirus emergency (here you can consult the map of infections in real time ). All the news from the world on the pandemic from mid-April to early May can be found here .

Monday 4th January

(Updated at 8.45am) The officially registered COVID-19 infections in the world have exceeded 85 million, according to data from the American University Johns Hopkins. The total deaths are more than 1.84 million, while the healed exceed 57 million.

Slight drop in infections in Germany

The figures reported today by the German health authorities are slightly down. The new infections are 9’847, against 10’315 yesterday and 12’690 on Saturday. The deaths related to Covid-19 are instead 302: a substantially stable increase compared to the previous days (312 on Sunday and 336 on Saturday).

In Brazil, over 17 thousand infections

There are 17,341 coronavirus infections registered on Sunday, where another 293 victims have been reported.

Sunday January 3rd

(Updated at 11.47 am) The officially registered COVID-19 infections in the world have exceeded 84.58 million, according to data from the American University Johns Hopkins. The total deaths are more than 1.83 million, while the healed exceed 56 million.

Great Britain: one million people already vaccinated

‘We have vaccinated a million people, more than the rest of Europe combined’. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today on the Andrew Marr Show, According to reports from the BBC Johnson stressed that from tomorrow around 530,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be available in vaccination centers and ‘a few million more’ of the Pfizer vaccine has yet to be administered to patients.

India, after AstraZeneca yes also to the national vaccine

The Indian health authority confirmed today that it has approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine by announcing that it has also given the green light to a national vaccine, produced by the pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech. According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the approval represents ‘a decisive turning point to strengthen the fighting spirit’ in the country and ‘accelerate the march towards a healthier and COVID-free nation’. India is the second country in the world by number of coronavirus cases (10,323,965) after the USA and the third by number of deaths (149,435) after the USA and Brazil.

New record in the US, 277,000 cases in one day

New record of COVID-19 cases in the United States, with over 277,000 infections in a single day. In the country most affected by the pandemic there are now 20.4 million cases and just under 350,000 deaths. Infections have risen in recent months, and scientist Anthony Fauci warned a few days after Christmas that the worst of the pandemic could still come. Meanwhile, the vaccination program continues: 4.2 million people vaccinated, 13 million doses distributed. Outgoing President Donald Trump had promised 20 million vaccinations by the end of 2020.

