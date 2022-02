Monetary authorities have until now been guilty of a delay in reacting to the official price increase, claiming that it was a transitory phenomenon due to the sharp rise in raw materials, particularly energy, as well as bottlenecks in production chains and logistics. Consequently, they believed that economic players needed time to solve these problems, which could not be solved by a tightening of monetary policy that could instead have derailed economic growth.

In reality, current inflation is the poisoned fruit of a decade of constant injections of liquidity into the economic system (an estimated more than 30 trillion dollars) and interest rates maintained at zero or negative territory. These monetary policies have been further reinforced to counteract the economic consequences of COVID-19. In conjunction with the measures taken by the various governments, these were in fact similar to a large-scale injection of pharmaceutical drugs into the economy. Growth was boosted by an increase in demand for industrial products that exceeded the capacity of supply, which was unable to keep pace due to the constriction of supply lines and the explosion of raw material prices.

The policy of easy money at minimal cost has also caused a sharp increase in both national and private debt and a bubble in financial and real estate markets. Now the US Federal Reserve has decided to take action and will start to raise the cost of money next month. In contrast, the European Central Bank has opted to hold off, as the economy in Europe has not yet reached pre-pandemic levels.

This road is, however, impervious. This is because growth risks being slowed down by the combination of increased interest rates and the adverse effects of inflation on household purchasing power. Above all, the bubbles that have formed in the financial and real estate markets may burst. Not surprisingly, in the USA, despite the fact that real interest rates (adjusted for inflation which has reached 7.5%) remain negative, the central bank has no intention of reabsorbing the liquidity released and will continue to reinvest the proceeds of maturing bonds.

This prevents them from draining the enormous amount of liquidity in circulation with the clear purpose of supporting Wall Street, and being able to intervene if there is a fall. This approach strengthens the suspicion that the monetary authorities only want to dampen inflation, avoiding further upheavals, since price increases have the miraculous effect of reducing the enormous stock of debt weighing on the world economy and achieving this objective by holding real interest rates in negative territory.

This is an operation of sorcerers’ apprentices that risks ending badly and that, at best, would leave us at the mercy of a very low economic growth and of high inflation. In short, the same scenario as the 1970s, which for Switzerland was not a very happy decade.

