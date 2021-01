President of the Confederation Guy Parmelin congratulated the new President of the United States Joe Biden after taking the oath in front of the Capitol in Washington.

I am convinced that the excellent relations between the two countries will continue and strengthen thanks to our common values ​​and our commitment to democracy, freedom and human rights, added the federal councilor in a tweet.

The President of the Confederation will congratulate his US counterpart again in an official letter after his inauguration, the Department of Economics, Education and Research (EAER), headed by Parmelin himself, indicated.

