An intense week in which the Canton and the Confederation were being scrutinized by many - the high number of deaths recorded yesterday in Ticino risks opening a debate

What is striking, when compared to other countries, is the state’s reaction to the pandemic data.

Today’s news is that Germany has opted for a hard lockdown with confirms the closure of retail businesses, but yesterday the director of the Moncucco clinic praised the Chancellor for her resourcefulness in the face of COVID-19: ‘Angela Merkel had the courage to say that an ‘advanced’ society like the German one cannot accept 500 deaths a day from a virus. A virus that can be contained and for which vaccines are on the way’.

‘In Ticino we had fifteen deaths today. In proportion this number is equivalent to 3,500 deaths in Germany. I wonder, thinking back to Mrs. Merkel’s words, if this number of deaths is acceptable for an advanced society’.

The forecasts for the next few weeks are alarming

According to a study by the Moncucco clinic which were presented to the RSI, the future scenarios of the next few weeks are anything but reassuring.

By the end of the year, in the best of predictions, the number of daily hospitalizations in Ticino will rise to 45 (against the average of 20 in recent weeks); in the worst case, the admissions could even reach 100 every 24 hours, resulting in 160 places occupied weekly in the intensive wards, over 50 more than the expected maximum capacity.

‘The collapse of the health sector would already occur before the threshold of 160 patients in intensive care’, underlines Camponovo to the RSI: ‘We do not know the precise probability of which scenario will occur, but compared to what we see elsewhere, we cannot deny a increase in cases after holidays. Lets look at the United States for example where the curve after Thanksgiving started to rear up again’.

