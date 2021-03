1,200 applications received and 17 million francs has been paid out with more than 300 cases dealt with shared the Department of Finance and Economy (DFE) - a month into the launch of the aid program for hardship cases.

Since the start of February companies in Ticino have had the opportunity to apply for grants. «The rate at which applications are received in the last period has increased - explains Stefano Rizzi, director of the Division of the Economy - but the operating machine is already at full capacity».

The main criteria for access to aid, for facilitated cases is those having had to close by order of the authorities for at least 40 days between November 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, while for ordinary cases, a loss of at least 40% of turnover in 12 consecutive months, in designated sectors (events, manifestations, travel, accommodation services for business tourism, organizers of conventions or fairs). Not surprisingly, among the applications received so far, the restaurant industry is particularly prominent.

However, it is still too early to say whether or not the data is in line with expectations. «It is difficult to make an assessment - continues Rizzi - for now we see that there is a continuous flow, which will certainly continue in the coming weeks and months, also in view of the fact that for ordinary cases the period of assessment of turnover ends in June».

It’s also difficult to make an assessment on the average time it takes to process applications. «It depends from case to case - underlines Rizzi - since it is a matter of non-repayable aid, it is necessary to carry out several controls to avoid abuse. Moreover, we have noticed that a large number of applications arrive with incomplete documentation. We therefore invite companies to send us dossiers with all the required information in order to speed up the processing and payment of contributions».

News for partial closures

An introduction of an amendment that gives the possibility to request a contribution also to companies that have undergone a partial closure by order of the authorities. For example the grocery store with a n attached restaurant that follows separate accounting. The company must prove that the restaurant, due to the imposed closures, lost 40% of its sales from the 2018-19 average in 12 straight months between early 2020 and June 2021. In addition, the company must confirm that total business revenue (i.e., food and restaurant) does not cover the restaurant’s fixed costs.

Another change, however, concerns entities with a turnover of more than five million. Since in this case the aid will be completely financed by the Confederation, the applications must follow the procedure established by the latter.

Summing up, will the total credit of 108 million euros in aid reserved for hardship cases (of which 24.5 million to be paid by the Canton) be enough? «For now, the system is well calibrated,« says Rizzi. Hardship cases, designed to cover primarily fixed costs, are in fact in addition to allowances for short work and loss of earnings. «It is too early to say whether more aid will need to be allocated.»

