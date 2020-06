A serious road accident occurred last night shortly after 10.35 p.m. on the Gotthard Pass road at the north portal of the Fieud tunnel. Cantonal Police reported. For reasons to be yet to be ascertained by the police investigation, a BMW with Belgian license plates, travelling northbound and carrying three Albanian citizens aged 39, 33 and 25 years old, , collided head-on with an Italian-registered Seat carrying three British citizens from Northern Ireland, two men aged 25 and 27 and one woman aged 24, travelling in the opposite direction. At the moment it is not known who was behind the wheel of the two cars because the wounded were outside the vehicles when the emergency services arrived. All six occupants were seriously injured in the violent collision and two are critical. The Fieud tunnel has been closed in order to allow the necessary repairs to be carried out and the traffic, due to the maintenance shutdown of the Gotthard motorway tunnel, is diverted to the old Tremola road. The pass road will remain closed until this morning at 8.00 a.m. in order to allow the road to be cleared. A Rega helicopter and five ambulances were on scene to give first aid. Two from Tre Valli Soccorso, two from Croce Verde di Bellinzona and one from Salva di Locarno. Firefighters from the Gotthard Intervention Centre also intervened with 4 vehicles to support the emergency services and for the cleaning and containment of the pollutant liquids leaking from the vehicles.