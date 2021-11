Two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision yesterday afternoon on the Julier Pass road in Marmorera (GR). Two people suffered slight injuries and ended up in hospital, the Swiss police reported in a statement today.

According to the statement, the accident occurred shortly after 3 pm. A 40-year-old woman, together with her two children, was driving in the direction of Bivio along Lake Marmorera when she lost control of her vehicle on a bend and swerved into the opposite lane, colliding with a 67-year-old woman at the wheel.

After a check on the scene, the 67-year-old woman and her passenger were transported to the hospital in Savognin. The police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

