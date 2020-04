CSS Insurance presented its 2019. results the other day. During this health emergency, it’s an opportunity to discuss with CEO Philomena Colatrella the role of the health insurer, the possible impact on premiums and the use of reserves.

Mrs. Colatrella, we are still in the middle of the coronavirus emergency and we don’t know how long it will last. Can we guess, however, roughly how much more will it cost policyholders next year?

«At the moment we cannot provide estimates. It couldn’t be taken seriously in the current situation, which evolves every day. For example, hospital bills will probably be issued later. At present, hospitals are rightly focused on patient care. For our part, let’s assume the following developments. Non-urgent surgery is currently largely postponed. The same applies to outpatient services. With regard to the treatment of COVID-19, patients, the costs can vary considerably due to the different courses of the disease. Some patients show almost no symptoms and can be treated on an outpatient basis, while others require hospital treatment or even intensive care. We are constantly analysing the financial impact of the pandemic. For the moment, however, the most important challenge is to fight the virus with every means at our disposal and to support as much as possible the doctors and nurses who keep our health care system on its feet.”

When can conclusions be drawn and reliable estimates made?

“At the moment it is not yet possible to estimate the definitive impact of the pandemic on our healthcare system. Internally we analyse developments daily. Final analyses can only be carried out retrospectively, probably next year.”

Who will pay the costs of the tests and why were there tensions between the cantons and the insurers?

“The Epidemics Act stipulates that the cantons shall bear all costs for analyses and other costs incurred for communicable diseases if these cannot be charged to the basic insurance. The FOPH quickly decided that tests should be covered by compulsory insurance. So the situation is clear to all concerned. The costs of pandemic-related medical treatment are covered. All health insurers have set aside reserves to deal with this type of exceptional situation, which will be used in our joint fight against the virus.”

Will the costs fall within the deductible? Isn’t there a risk of the poorest people avoiding testing because of this?

“The swab costs are part of the normal deductible, freely chosen by each insured person. People on low incomes can claim a right to a reduction in premiums, which represents state aid. It is not excluded that other ways of supporting the population and the healthcare system will be able to be taken into account.”

The SP proposes that the Confederation should cover 45% of the inpatient hospital costs now borne by the coffers. Do you think that’s possible? Or desirable?

“The focus must now be on overcoming the crisis and caring for patients. The different ideas will have to be discussed at a later stage. In this context, I would like to remind you that health insurers are also present for cases such as a pandemic and are financially equipped to be able to reimburse the relevant medical services of their policyholders.”

Health insurance reserves are specially designed to cope with extraordinary events such as these. Will you have to tap into them?

“The reserves are calculated so that they can cover an “event of the century” like the pandemic. We cannot make accurate predictions in this situation. CSS is in very good health and financially very stable.”

How much are your reserves? Are they above, in line with or below the solvency ratio of 150%?

“The minimum solvency required for compulsory health insurance by the FOPH is 100%. All CSS Group companies active in compulsory health insurance exceed this requirement. The Group’s solvency ratio is approximately 180%.”

How long, theoretically, would reserves be sufficient in normal circumstances and how long would reserves be sufficient in exceptional circumstances such as these? There are those who argue that the reserves are so surplus that the coffers could deal with this and more.

“Nationally, health insurers’ reserves amounted to around CHF 8.3 billion in 2018. Dividing this sum by the number of inhabitants in Switzerland means that just under 1.000 francs each are available. The aggregate figures always seem very high, but are relativized by looking at the per capita figures. The level of reserves is monitored and controlled very closely by the FOPH. In principle, however, each individual insurer is responsible for the stability of its solvency. I care about offering our policyholders stable premiums and avoiding major fluctuations.”

The accounts, also in terms of capital investment, will be prepared at the end of the year. What impact could any strongly negative result have on the size of the reserves?

“The experience of the last few weeks shows us that the forecasts are currently very difficult and uncertain. At the same time, we don’t know how the stock market will develop during the year. CSS used last year’s good investment results to make provisions. This will compensate for any losses on the stock markets related to the coronavirus.”

What do you expect from the state in particular?

“I believe that the Federal Council has so far done an excellent job and acted prudently. However, the measures will only take effect if the population follows the Confederation’s instructions. If we can slow down the epidemic in this way, the healthcare system will be able to take in the sick and provide them with the best possible care.”

And what are you ready to do on your own initiative in these exceptional circumstances to meet the needs of policyholders, some of whom will face difficulties due to the economic and social repercussions of the pandemic?

“CSS has decided not to initiate enforcement proceedings for the time being. We remind our customers of outstanding invoices, but we do not initiate any enforcement. This gives our customers more time if they find themselves in financial difficulties due to the current situation. CSS employees with medical training are also authorised to provide assistance to healthcare facilities on a voluntary basis. The salaries of these employees will continue to be paid by CSS. We have also reorganised to ensure the best possible service to customers despite the temporary closure of the counters, while protecting the health of our employees. To this end, more than 80% of our teams are available to customers from home. We are currently planning further measures for our customers.”

Could this emergency leave its mark on the healthcare-insurance landscape?

“At the moment no one can say what effect the coronavirus will have on the healthcare system. So I don’t want to speculate. Tackling the crisis is an absolute priority. When the dust settles, an objective budget will have to be made.”

Even now, there’s a lot of pressure as to how long this pandemic will last, so that more doctors and nurses are trained in Switzerland and more drugs are produced locally. To what extent could this development affect the premiums?

“These are the questions we’ll have to ask ourselves when we get through the crisis. It’s still too soon.”

How is CSS managing the crisis, from the regional headquarters in Breganzona to the headquarters in Lucerne?

“Ticino was in many ways a pioneer. For example, in this region we have found a solution, initially for border employees living in Italy, to work from home. We then took advantage of this experience in other parts of the country.

Our internal task force has been following developments on a daily basis and continues to do so. We are in regular contact with our employees in Ticino. They have implemented the measures in an exemplary manner.”

It’s not just the coronavirus. Have problems and collateral challenges emerged in the day-to-day management of cases?

“Currently, virtually all employees work from home. They are required to comply strictly with the regulations issued by the FOPH. Technically, it’s working perfectly. In addition, it allows the current volume of work to flow well. Customers hardly notice anything, and we are operating almost normally. To facilitate some processes, we asked our approximately 1,78 million policyholders to communicate with us more digitally (e.g. via the myCSS customer portal). Of course, everyone also has the option to contact us by phone. In this respect, we are well prepared to face any challenges that may arise in the future.”

