Those wishing to attend the famous milItare parade on July 14, the French National Day commemorating each year the seizure of the Bastille in 1789, will have to have a health pass and wear a mask: this is what was announced by the police prefectures.

«Given the epidemic situation, numerous sanitary measures will be mandatory for spectators of the parade, whether they attend the festivities from the grandstands or along the avenue des Champs-Elysées» in Paris, the precinct said, adding: «Each person will have to be equipped with one of the three tests (a full certificate of vaccination, a negative test or a test demonstrating recovery from Covid-19), the so called ‘health pass’, to enter the parade perimeter,« the authorities specified, also asking spectators to show up early at the gates, even to find a seat, as the capacity of the military parade will be reduced due to the invisible enemy.