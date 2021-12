In the coming year, cross-border commuters will again be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for free. The Federal Council ruled today that the health insurers, the federal government and the cantons would continue to bear the costs.

« For 2022, access to vaccinations should also be straightforward and free of charge.

Health insurance funds will pay for vaccination and vaccine costs for people with health insurance in Switzerland. No excess is charged for those covered. Cantons assume the percentage rate.

The Confederation bears the costs of vaccinations that are not covered by health insurance; these include persons living in Switzerland without insurance, Swiss abroad and their close family members, cross-border commuters, as well as vaccinations carried out in pharmacies. To this end, the Federal Council has extended the regulations in the Ordinance on Epidemics by one year.

