Healthcare subsidies, the system ( for the moment) will not be changed

For years the issue of rising health costs has been at the center of the public’s concerns. Not surprisingly, politicians, term after term, have repeatedly tried to modify the system in order to reduce the «weight» that health insurance premiums have on the wallets of their citizens. For the moment, at least, the system of benefits in force in the Canton should not be modified. This was the decision taken by the Grand Council, which approved unanimously the report of the Health and Social Security Commission (rapporteur: the liberal radical Matteo Quadranti) regarding certain government messages and parliamentary acts on the Law on Health Insurance.

«This is a very complex issue,« said Quadranti, illustrating the contents of the long study in which the changes and corrections made to the system «Ripam» ( reducing the premiums of health insurance) entered into force with the reform of 2012 are summarized. A new system that has been modified several times, most recently by the cantonal social reform approved in May 2020.

In order to evaluate the current system, an analysis commissioned by the State Council from SUPSI was used. And to go straight to the heart of the matter, the analysis carried out by the university of applied sciences came to the conclusion that «the objectives of the 2012 reform were substantially achieved and the restrictions respected thanks to the corrective measures adopted». Without going into technicalities, «the current system does not need to be modified».

This analysis, as mentioned, was shared by Parliament. Nevertheless, several deputies did not miss the opportunity to reiterate that the current situation regarding the rising costs of health insurance premiums is not sustainable in the long term. «It still appears possible to mitigate the incidence of premiums. This is why we are asking the State Council to consider future targeted interventions,« said, for example, Eolo Alberti, a member of the Swiss Legion.

« The system in force is valid», remarked Lorenzo Jelmini (PPD), explaining, however, that the Ripam system « will continue to be the object of attention on the part of Parliament and subject to proposals for modification». Also because, added the People’s Democrat, «there is a fact that we cannot forget: over 35% of Ticino’s population benefits from health insurance benefits and this is due to two main factors: the continuous increase in premiums and the reduction in the economic availability of citizens. We cannot but look for solutions to reverse this trend». PS co-president Laura Riget also emphasized that «the inflation of premiums puts universal access to quality care at risk.» Even if the Ripam system « is a complicated mechanism, in which one screw is enough to break everything «, at a minimum in the short term it will be necessary to act on the subsidies front. In this regard, he mentioned the initiative on the federal plan presented by the socialists that calls for premiums to be limited to a maximum of 10% of disposable income.

The present regulatory framework is adequate to meet the needs of citizens

The director of the DSS, Raffaele De Rosa, noted «with pleasure» that the commission had come to the conclusion that «the current regulatory framework is adequate to meet the needs of citizens and therefore should not be changed, much less distorted». The Director of the DSS recalled the Canton’s commitment on the subsidies front, noting that in Ticino the level of aid is greater than in the rest of Switzerland. Regarding the future, the State Councillor then referred to the three cantonal initiatives on health insurance presented by Ticino to Bern, one of which, «against everyone’s notice», was voted in favor by the Council of States. De Rosa also spoke of the PS initiative mentioned above, noting that the text «has attracted the attention of the Council of State, which has seriously addressed» the issue. So much so that, he added, « considering the counter-proposal submitted by the Federal Council to be impractical, along with the Latin Conference of Health and Social Affairs suggested a new counter-proposal to the attention of all the Cantons».

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata