Recommendations for the public

Stay inside during the hottest part of the day, i.e., 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wear a hat and lightweight, light-coloured clothing.

Stay in the shade as often as possible.

Always have a bottle of water on hand.

Close the blinds and curtains in rooms exposed to the sun.

Drink plenty of water and consume light meals, with plenty of of fruit and vegetables.

Adequately protect the skin against the harmful effects of the sun with suitable clothing and the application of sunscreen factor 50 and above (info on www.legacancro.ch/melanoma).

Check whether there are people among the neighbours, relatives, acquaintances who may require assistance.

Follow coronavirus social distancing guidance and wash your hands regularly

For people particularly sensitive to the heat wave (infants, young children, the elderly, people with chronic diseases and / or taking drugs regularly) it is also advisable to:

Take a shower or bath more often and drink plenty of water;

Notify neighbors or social services if you have to spend a prolongued period alone;

Consult your doctor or pharmacist;

In an emergency, contact service 144

More information is available on the website of the summer campaign Calura senza fear

The main risks posed by a heatwave are:

Not drinking enough water (dehydration)

Overheating, which can make symptoms worse for people who already have problems with their heart or breathing

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke

Who’s most at risk?

A heatwave can affect anyone, but the most vulnerable people are:

From Tuesday 28 July, until Saturday evening there is a heat wave period below 600 meters. The Health and Environment Operating Group (GOSA) of the Department of Health and Sociality reminds the public that in the event of a prolonged heat wave, discomfort can occur to the body’s reduced ability to dissipate heat in excess and be at risk of developing particularly serious cases such as sunstroke and heat stroke. It is therefore strongly recommended to reduce outdoor activities and moderate sun exposure.

Older people – especially those over 75

those who live on their own or in a care home

people who have a serious or long term illness – including heart or lung conditions, diabetes, kidney disease, Parkinson’s disease or some mental health conditions

those who may find it hard to keep cool – babies and the very young, the bed bound, those with drug or alcohol addictions or with Alzheimer’s disease

people who spend a lot of time outside or in hot places – those who live in a top floor flat, the homeless or those whose jobs are outside

Check for signs of heat exhaustion these include:

A headache

Dizziness and confusion

Loss of appetite and feeling sick

Excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin

Cramps in the arms, legs and stomach

Fast breathing or pulse

Temperature of 38C or above

Being very thirsty

The symptoms are often the same in adults and children, although children may become floppy and sleepy.

Dog alert warnings are reported on MeteoSwiss’s Hazard Map ( www.meteosvizzera.ch ), also available as an app for mobile phones, with alerts that can be customised according to your home or place of work.

