The Swiss airline has been heavily affected by the economic repercussions of the coronavirus - suffered an operating loss of 266.4 million francs in the first half year, after an operating profit of 245.3 million in the same period a year ago. The branch of the German airline Lufthansa saw its turnover drop 55% to 1.17 billion francs between January and the end of June, said the statement released. At the same time, the number of passengers dropped 64% to 3.2 million.

Already in the first quarter, Swiss had been severely affected by the spread of Covid-19 and travel restrictions. The airline posted an operating loss of 84.1 million francs, after an operating profit of 48.3 million francs in the same period of the previous year.

The situation will not improve so soon. Yesterday, management chairman Thomas Klühr warned that the company was continuing to lose large amounts of money and that returning to profitable flights would take time. Bookings now stand at around 20% of a normal year, he added. There is a possibility that the situation will improve in the summer of 2021, Klühr said. The recovery will depend on the development of the pandemic in Europe and the United States. Today Swiss points out that it is currently impossible to make predictions for the rest of the year.

During the lockdown a few months ago, up to 95% of the aircraft in the Swiss fleet remained on the ground. Currently the carrier loses less than one million francs a day, while at the height of the crisis the CEO had spoken of 3 million gone up in smoke daily. In April, the number of passengers fell by 99.2%, the airline recalls today. Average occupancy of seats was 71.2% in the first half, down 10.8 percentage points from the previous year.

In June, minimum flight operations stood at 15-20% of originally planned capacity. By autumn, approximately 85% of all destinations served before the Covid-19 crisis will be reachable again but with around a third of capacity. Since July, almost two thirds of Swiss’s 91 aircraft have returned to service, the Swiss airline recalls today. In the summer, despite the uncertainty related to the coronavirus, Swiss found strong demand, particularly in Europe, with an occupancy rate of the seats that is equivalent to about that of last year, albeit with a clearly lower capacity .

The demand is mainly supported by tourist destinations and visits to relatives and friends abroad, while for business travel the situation remains very complicated, as well as intercontinental traffic.

Thanks to the measures introduced at an early stage to safeguard liquidity, we have been able to significantly reduce our fixed costs, explained chief financial officer (CFO) Markus Binkert, mentioned in the note. However, we must continue to structurally reduce our costs in order to be able to repay the loans as soon as possible, explained Binkert. To improve its cost structure, Swiss will adopt further cost-cutting measures in the coming months, including a review of the use of the fleet and the suspension of all non-essential investments in all divisions.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata