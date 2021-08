Hail and rain hit Locarno this afternoon, along with strong gusts of wind. On social networks some pictures of fallen trees, streets «whitewashed» and flooded by water were circulating. FC Locarno has published some pictures of the Lido stadium, where the wind and the rain have caused extensive damage. TCS reports traffic problems in Via San Gottardo, in Minusio, due to falling trees. Via Alla Lanca degli Stornazzi, in Locarno, was closed for the same reason.

The campsites in Tenero were particularly affected by the strong and intense storm. Shortly before 4 p.m. a tree struck a camper with an external tent in the structure of Via Mappo. Four people were slightly injured and one woman suffered serious leg injuries. Her life - reports the cantonal police - is threatened. Officers of the inter-municipal police of the Piano, the fire department of Locarno, a private company, as well as rescuers of the Salva, the Croce Verde of Bellinzona, the Croce Verde of Lugano and the REGA also responded. The five injured, including the woman in serious condition, were already transported to hospital.

The director of the Lido of Locarno, Christophe Pellandini, reported «an event never seen before, ten minutes of thunderstorm but really intense». When the weather event started, the people present - about 300 - were asked to enter and the outside structure was closed (and will not reopen until tomorrow). At least three trees «bent and were uprooted,« umbrellas, lawn chairs and tables toppled over. The curtains covering the children’s pool were also ripped open.

