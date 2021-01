the IT company was fined 30,000 francs by the cantonal authority. The situation had come to light two years ago, during an inspection by the Labor Inspectorate Office of the Department of Finance and Economy (UIL). From the analysis of the company’s documentation and the statements of some employees, the UIL had reproached the company for having paid 16 employees, during the period of July 2017 and February 2018, a lower salary (for a total of 93,087.40 francs) than that minimum (which should have amounted to a total of 213,063.28 francs) prescribed by the CNL for call-center operators.

The total difference amounted to around 120,000 francs. The fine was confirmed on appeal by both the Council of State and the Cantonal Administrative Court (TRAM). In a sentence last September 25 recently published, the TRAM rejected the thesis of the company, which believed it was not subject to the CNL. «It is not good for the insurgent to have continued to deny, even here, the charges made against him, thus demonstrating that he has not become aware of his error» read the sentence. «Nor has it been demonstrated that the difference in wages was subsequently paid to the employees, except (if anything and only partially) in the form of commissions and bonuses (as well as some other isolated payments».