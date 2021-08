The 29-year-olds Joana Heidrich and Anouk Vergé-Dépré won a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in women’s beach volleyball, giving Switzerland its 13th medal of the competition (the 10th won by women). The Zurich and Bernese won 21-19 21-15 against Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka from Latvia in the match for the third step of the podium. They are the second Swiss pair to win an Olympic podium, 17 years after Patrick Heuscher and Stefan Kobel won the bronze medal at the Athens Games. The Swiss medal collection now includes 6 bronze, 4 silver and 3 gold medals.