The National Council approved the various additional credits proposed by the Federal Council to support the economy most hit by the coronavirus crisis. A total expenditure of 14.375 billion francs.

This one concerns the funds allocated to hardship cases. The states had increased the credit requested by the Federal Council by 600 million francs, to 6.9 billion. This supplement is necessary in order to increase the federal funding share from 70 to 80%.

However, during the debate on the revision of the Covid-19 Act, the National Assembly rejected the increase to 80% and maintained the credit for hardship cases at 6.3 billion.

With 121 votes against 54, the People’s Chamber has also approved 50 million francs, not foreseen by the government, to be destined to youth sports heavily affected by the pandemic. In this way, the system for sports associations can be sustainably financed.

The first addition to the budget then provides an additional 6 billion for unemployment insurance to fund short-time work benefits. In this case, the National Council followed what the states and the Federal Council demanded.

Other additional funds concern the operating costs of the Federal Office of Public Health (84.5 million) and the commitment credit for the purchase of medical equipment and vaccines (500 million).

