On 12 March, FoxTown announced its closure to the public. We were still in the early stages of the pandemic (declared as such only the previous day by the WHO), there were 180 infected people in Ticino and the first death was 48 hours earlier. Not everyone had yet understood the impact - both health and economic - that the coronavirus would have, and the Foxtown’s choice to close its doors (anticipating, among other things, the cantonal decision) convinced many that the situation was serious. “If FoxTown closes,“ many thought, “then the crisis is really serious.”

Almost 50 days have passed and the outlet is preparing to start again in view of the planned reopening on 11 May. Yesterday, the owners of the factory store sent a letter to all the brands present in the structure to explain how they will reopen and, above all, how the preceeding days will be managed. Because, undoubtedly, it takes a while to reopen a shopping centre that has been idle for two months. Five working days to be precise.

Password: safety

From 04 May (Monday) to 08 May (Friday) FoxTown will once again be accessible to employees. But only employees of the individual shops and cleaning companies already normally active in the centre have access. For everyone this will only be possible from 8 am to 10 am from a dedicated entrance, which will be manned by a security guard.

Thermometers

A security officer who will measure everyone’s temperature. Access will be allowed only to those who show no signs of fever, and therefore a temperature of less than 37 degrees. Each person must present themself already wearing a mask and gloves and, while waiting for access, the conditions of hygiene and social distancing (the minimum distance of 2 metres between people) repeatedly indicated by the Confederations must be respected.

A bracelet

Once inside FoxTown, after passing the controls, each employee must wear a bracelet (provided by the security officer) that will demonstrate their eligibility to enter. For each store, a maximum of 5 employees will be authorised, while for small stores the maximum number of employees will have to be reduced, considering that a maximum of one person is permitted for every 10 square metres of sales area.

Delivery of goods

Foxtown is preparing to experience a situation of semi-normality soon, but to do so it is clear that exceptional security measures must be taken. These also concern the delivery of goods, which will only be possible from 8.15 am to 2 pm on a dedicated ramp. This area will also be manned by a security guard who will not allow access to any supplier. Each store will therefore have to use its own staff to transfer the goods to its point of sale or warehouse. This, of course, in order to limit as much as possible the number of people who will enter the shopping centre and avoid contagion. Staff can only exit from a service door, which is also guarded.

Closed doors and red cards

During the “pre-opening” week all the doors of FoxTown will be alarmed and “absolutely prohibited to open”. “Failure to comply with this directive” - we read in the letter - “will result in the removal of the employee responsible”.

“No walking around.”

But that’s not all. “It is prohibited” - it is reminded - “to wander through the corridors without good reason, access to the staff room is forbidden, as are groups of people. Please note that all refreshment points are closed in accordance with the cantonal ordinance”. The owners of FoxTown also place great emphasis on the responsibility of their employees and companies operating in Mendrisio. “The priority must be safety.”

