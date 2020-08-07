High prices? The effects of the collapse in the supply of real estate

Coronavirus has had strange effects on the economy. For example, the lockdown caused an increase in real estate prices, which can be estimated at around 4% compared to the same period last year. This increases the risk of a real estate bubble in Switzerland. This is what emerges from the UBS Swiss Real Estate Bubble Index , which in the second quarter of the year.

How can one explain this trend?

‘The 4% increase in prices - explains Claudio Saputelli, head of Swiss & Global Real Estate at UBS - has surprised us a little too. Already in the first quarter there was a strong increase, but then due to the coronavirus we expected some stability. However, we must be cautious, because the growth is probably due to the supply of real estate which has collapsed by 30 or 40%. We have to wait when the market returns to normal to see its true evolution’.

‘We measure prices - he continues - on a very broad basis, which includes eight real estate indices. Once we only relied on the Wüest & Partner indicator, but then we expanded the base, as we wanted to be more precise’.

Lugano remains an overheated area. Why? ‘This area - notes Saputelli - has always remained on a verge in its category. A few years ago Lugano was one quarter at risk, and another not. Now we calculate the data every two quarters, and we also did the same in Q1 so therefore in the second quarter Lugano remained in this category, even if the situation is not as serious as in Zurich or Zug. But what we see in Lugano is that the average price trend in the last ten years has been higher than the Swiss average, that is slightly above 2% per year recorded nationally. In the other areas of Ticino, on the other hand, the evolution was clearly below average’.

Slowdown phase

On the other hand, if you look at the last three years - he explains - Lugano has not registered a very strong trend. The average was below the rest of the country, ie less than 1% compared to 2% in Switzerland. Rather, it is the price level in Lugano in comparison with other areas of Switzerland that is high. For example, in Lugano new single-family homes cost 7,870 francs per square metre, and a new apartment costs around 10,021 francs per square metre ‘.

‘The peculiarity of Ticino - he explains - is that there are many luxury items for sale, which cause a lot of downward pressure on prices. For example, apartments have seen a 4.4% price increase over the past year, while homes have seen a 4% decrease’.

Uncertain future

‘As for the future and in the sector of owned homes we do not see any change, also in light of the coronavirus, provided that the economy recovers next year. On the other hand, in the commercial sector there are many problems. Even before the virus it was difficult to sell objects, but now there is a structural change that has greatly accelerated with the virus. For example, in the office sector, with the emergence of home working it will be increasingly difficult to return to the working situation of before the crisis, and therefore the demand for offices will decrease in the next few years, with a downward pressure also on rents’.

‘We notice this - he concludes - even at the level of investment funds: the residential ones are still recording good results, while the commercial ones have decreased in value and then have never recovered’.

