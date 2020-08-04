Home-made synthetic drugs, man convicted

Public prosecutor Valentina Tuoni signed an indictment against a 24-year-old Swiss citizen domiciled in the Lugano area on the basis of what has been found. The young man had set up a workshop at home - evidence shows that hectograms of synthetic narcotic substances were produced and manufactured. Drugs partly intended for own consumption and partly sold to third parties for personal use. This was communicated by the Public Ministry, underlining that the main hypotheses of crime against the young person are those of infringement, as well as contravention, of the Federal Drugs Act and contravention of the Federal Law on the protection against dangerous substances and preparations. The chemicals and materials found inside the craft workshop were seized. The 24. year old was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence of 180 days. Since no opposition had been filed, the indictment has meanwhile become res judicata.