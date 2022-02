It’s been almost three years since Swiss Airlines gave up its connection to Kloten. The pandemic has definitely not motivated investors. Therefore, is it a sector on which Lugano no more relies? «Actually says Director Davide Pedrioli there are still contacts. There are companies interested in restoring the Lugano-Geneva route, maybe using smaller aircrafts (for example the Beechcraft 1900, ndr)». These negotiations could be successful, but it’ s difficult to offer the service before December. The reinstatement of a scheduled connection remains nevertheless among the objectives of the Municipality. « And at the airport we have been doing everything - confirmed Pedrioli - to avoid dismantling this service and to be capable of providing it again in case a deal is found».