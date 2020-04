Measures to combat the coronavirus are also bringing Ticino’s hotels to their knees. Although not affected by direct closure orders, many hotels have stopped operating pending better times. Among them is the Hotel Splendide Royal in Lugano, one of the first to close, on 16 March. But even with the doors closed, the 5star hotel has found a way to be close to its guests. In fact, several initiatives have been implemented during these difficult weeks. “Losing Easter was a bad blow for the whole sector,“ explains the director Giuseppe Rossi. “It’s usually a good omen for the start of the season. For this reason, we decided to make our closeness felt to those customers who used to come to the Splendide for the Easter lunch, by delivering them the pastiera of our executive chef Domenico Ruberto.”

Also, for Easter, the hotel took part in the #telaporto initiative of the Oratory of Lugano by delivering the Easter cake to Lugano residents who, for reasons of age or health, could not leave their home. “Initiatives like this also help to keep our employees motivated, who want to work,“ continues Rossi. “I believe that the sense of belonging to the hotel’s family is more important today than ever: those who work in hospitality are used to being in touch with people and a situation like today’s is particularly painful.” The desire to work can also be seen in the series of video-recipes, inaugurated about ten days ago on Facebook, which virtually opens the doors of the private kitchens of those who work at Spendide to the public. “We listen to the staff twice a week by videoconference,“ explains Rossi, “it’s a way to stay together and to plan the recovery.”

New sales method

Speaking of recovery, what’s your recipe? “We must focus on the Swiss domestic market in order to restart, not least because the perception of the crisis beyond the Gotthard is not as alarming as in Ticino. The sales method should focus on the Swiss tourist and the consumer should be the focus of a direct campaign, without going through intermediaries, because those who travel within Switzerland do not usually use travel agencies.” This repositioning is more difficult for the 5-star establishments, who historically have a mix of national and international clientele. Despite the situation, Rossi tries to look to the future with positivity: “We feel reassured by the government. I have had contacts with other big hotels throughout Europe and the situation is much worse for them.”

An uneasy wait

The general manager of the Grand Hotel Villa Castagnola, Ivan Zorloni, is also focused on attracting national customers. “I believe that, in general, solidarity among the Swiss is needed to get out of this crisis.” Some reservations for the Ascension (21 May) have arrived, “however we know that we won’t be able to accommodate anyone; we keep them on standby, but it’s useless to deceive the customers” (in the meantime, some small gourmet gifts have been sent to the most loyal ones). In addition to when, the problem is how to start again. “Little is said about it, but we must also consider the fears of the staff. We’re waiting to hear from the authorities how we’ll have to deal with the proximity relationships upon reopening.” The mood in the hotel, at the foot of Monte Brè, is not as it used to be. “We’re feeling a little left out as a category. No one knows anything and no one steps out of line. I do not want to criticise the authorities in advance,“ concludes Zorloni, “they have to take decisions that are not easy. Let’s hope the contagion curve flattens out.”

“Love” initiative

For many hotels, especially the smaller family-run ones, the real problem now is the lack of liquidity. To counteract short-term difficulties, the Sopraceneri and Sottoceneri sections of HotellerieSuisse Ticino have launched the “Amore Ticino” solidarity project. An online platform active since 10 April where regular visitors to Ticino have the opportunity to support their favourite hotels immediately and easily. The project relies on the solidarity of the public through the purchase of vouchers for a future stay so that the most popular structures in Ticino do not disappear because of the crisis. “Of the one hundred and sixty hotels affiliated with HotellerieSuisse in the cantonal region,“ explains Federico Haas, president of the Sottoceneri section and owner of the Hotel Delfino in Lugano, “about 80% have joined the project. To date we have exceeded the threshold of 40.000 francs collected with more than 120 vouchers sold.” However, the commitment on the part of the hotels must be a solid one. “Due to the exceptional situation,“ reads www.amoreticino.ch, “buyers must be aware that vouchers cannot be redeemed in the event of the insolvency of a company.” No small matter. “We wrote it out of fairness,“ says Haas, “there is uncertainty not only on the part of the consumer, but also on the part of the entrepreneur. If this happens, however, HotellerieSuisse will find a way to offer the voucher in another establishment. According to the guidelines, hotels with a management authorisation for more than 50 people may continue to operate only to accommodate staff related to essential activities and emergency management.

